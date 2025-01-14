Klopp reveals why he quit "super intense" Liverpool job and took up his new role

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed why he left the club due to stress and now wants to make football better all over the world.

After agreeing to take the role of Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull back in October, Klopp sat down for his first press conference on Tuesday afternoon where he spoke about his former club Liverpool and why he left the job despite being loved by supporters.

“When you are in the job for 25 years, it's super intense. The only thing is that I am a very curious person and I couldn't feed that anymore,' he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“It was just game after game after game after game. You keep a specific level and I wasn't extremely happy with that to be honest. I always want to try to learn new stuff and I felt when I heard about the role that's what I would do.

“I no longer have to improve the game in individual places, but I want to make football better all over the world. No longer prepare a new game every week, but work on the bigger picture.”

His successor Arne Slot looks to be continuing his legacy at the club as Liverpool sit top of both the Champions League and the Premier League. The German coach will be delighted to see his old club doing so well without having the weight of managing it inside and out on his shoulders.