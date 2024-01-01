Tribal Football
Merino closer to Arsenal debut
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: I'm happy I got out of Arsenal
Man Utd management make Mainoo burnout call
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Arsenal and Arteta have my respect; De Rossi decision a shock

Jorginho: Arsenal players must adapt to Champions League demands

Arsenal’s Champions League rookies must learn how to handle elite European games.

The Gunners were unable to get past Bayern Munich in the quarter finals last year.

As they take on Atalanta in their first group stage game, veteran Jorginho knows they must all wise up.

Pre-game, Jorginho said: “It’s different and it’s something that we need to learn. We need to learn the competition a bit more. We are getting better every day. This will be the first game of this season in the Champions League.

“We have been working a lot and trying to improve every day. We need to take the lessons we got last season. 

“We will see this season because it is the first game — there is still a long way to go. We need to be ready for tomorrow as it will be a really tough game to start.‌

“I don’t think it was about pressure. We had pressure in the league games as well. It’s a lot of pressure there. I think it was more about putting games together, keeping going and learning more about it.‌

“For a lot of the players, it was their first time in the Champions League and you learn with experience.”

