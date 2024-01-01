Jorginho says Arsenal success is down to Arteta's "hunger of wanting to win"

Arsenal veteran Jorginho has opened up on why his side are doing better than rivals Chelsea.

The Italian made the move to the Emirates Stadium from Stamford Bridge in January 2022.

Many fans were surprised at his decision, but Jorginho has been a key player for boss Mikel Arteta since then.

“The only thing I can talk about is when Mikel is here,” he told the Seaman Says podcast via Betway.

“At Chelsea, in any context, any situation, Chelsea would get a trophy. Whatever it was Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Premier League, Champions League, Europa League - something to take home.

“It didn't happen at Arsenal before, but the mentality now is different because you can see the hunger of wanting to win. Sometimes it doesn't work out but the willingness and the hard work is there.”