Italiano wants "fury" from Bologna players at Aston Villa

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano is seeking more aggression from his players at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Bologna have one point from their opening two games of the Champions League. Italiano admits he's seeking "fury" from his players at Villa Park.

Could this be the right match to find the spark you are looking for?

"It is clearly an important match, we have to get points because it is another mini championship and we have to try to give our best. We have to look for the performance first of all because otherwise it is difficult. In the other two previous matches from this point of view we did well, now we have to try to put a little more malice and fury to try to get a result. The opponent is of the highest level, but we will try."

Is Ndoye fully recovered?

"Yes, he has recovered. He is fine today and I am happy about this because not having him in Genoa was a major sacrifice. But as I always say, it is better to miss a match than to have a longer period of inactivity. Tomorrow we will see who will start up front: we have had a day to prepare, we need fresh players who can give 100% and then have a big hand from the substitutes."

Now comes the moment where results count more than anything else?

"The result is always the first problem that needs to be solved. But how do you get there? Through performance, growth even in small steps, becoming a team and having an identity. And I think we are slowly achieving that. In addition to form, we need substance, which are points and victories, even with a little more good luck.

"With Shakhtar, penalty aside, we deserved to win the match just as we deserved to score at least one goal in Liverpool. With the mentality of playing these matches with an open face, we need to pick up something. Let's not forget that we are facing teams that are going very strong, both in the league and in the Champions League. We need to sweat, play, suffer and bring home ideas for growth."

Could the last half hour of Genoa affect the team?

"The negative aspect of Genoa, apart from the two goals we conceded and which were completely avoidable, is the result. We need it and in my opinion we are close to it. Of course, we need to take care of some details, some situations need to be improved in the few training sessions we have. In my opinion we could have had a few more victories."

What is the difference between Aston Villa and Liverpool?

"They have a different identity and the way they propose is also different. Often without the ball they create this block all inside the half of the pitch to restart, to force you to play a few moves and attack the spaces behind. They let you play, but when they have the ball they know what to do. They are very dangerous on set pieces and they are a healthy team, they haven't lost in many games. Aston Villa have top-level players, we know who we are facing. We have to be ready."

Bologna is suffering because of the flood: do you want to give a gift to your people?

"We were already sorry when we returned from Genoa to hear what was happening and not to give joy to the people of Bologna. We also arrived in bad conditions, with the flooded sports center that also forced us to move the training. We are sorry for those people who have lost so much, tomorrow we will try to give something in terms of sweat for these people, because they will be there to cheer for us and we will go stronger for them too."