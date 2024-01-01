De Vrij: Inter Milan players know we must improve

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij says the players know they've not been at their best this season.

After their 3-2 win against Udinese, Inter meet Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We were talking about it earlier. We are aware that we must improve,” de Vrij said at a press conference on Monday.

“It’s not only about the defenders; it concerns the whole team. We didn’t concede much last season, and it was the team’s merit. We keep an eye on what we are doing and discuss it.

“We knew it was important to bounce back (against Udinese) after a bad defeat. We knew how important it was.

“We made some good things, but we must improve in some others. We played as a team, and we secured a key victory.”