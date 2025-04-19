Inter Milan defender Bastoni: How do we stop Yamal...?

Tribal Football
Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni admits they're yet to plan how to stop Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal.

Inter will meet Barca in the Champions League semis, with Yamal's performance sure to be decisive.

Asked how they plan to stop the teen, Bastoni replied: "I don't know.

"The last time we faced him in the Euros we did not do so well. Barcelona has a very clear identity, but we have to defend as a team against them."

Bastoni also told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Individually, we are not as strong as the other three semifinalists, but as a team we can beat any of them.

"f we stop working together, we risk sinking. But we have the ability to unite in difficult times and attack at the right time."

