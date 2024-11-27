Inter Milan coach Inzaghi "satisfied" with victory over RB Leipzig

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was pleased with their 1-0 Champions League win against RB Leipzig.

A deflected free-kick from Fede Dimarco earned Inter the three points.

“Naturally, we are satisfied, because we knew how important this evening’s game was. It’s true Leipzig have zero points in the table, but until last Saturday they were second in the Bundesliga with the best defence in the league. They have a lot of quality, are well-drilled,” Inzaghi told Sky Italia.

“We had to maintain a balance and it was not easy against a very aggressive side that presses high. The one issue was not scoring the second goal, but apart from a single Yann Sommer save, we didn’t really suffer very much.”

On not making more of their possession, Inzaghi also said: “I agree that if we look at the amount of possession we had, the Dumfries chance straight after the restart probably could’ve directed the match on a different level, while I have doubts about the disallowed Mkhitaryan goal.

“Overall though, Openda, Sesko, Nusa, they are all very talented players we were up against and it is no surprise they were in the 2020 semi-final and have been in the Champions League for six years in a row.

“We needed the Inter performance that I wanted and saw, constantly focused and ready to cover every space.”