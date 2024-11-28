Tribal Football
Henry says Liverpool defender Bradley was the best player on the pitch against Real Madrid

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has hailed Conor Bradley for his performance in midweek. 

The right-back was outstanding against Real Madrid in the group stages of the Champions League. 

The Reds won 2-0, with Bradley playing a huge role in keeping Kylian Mbappe quiet on Real’s left wing. 

“That (tackle) for me, already did set the tone,” Henry said on CBS Sports.  

“Boom! That’s it. You all know, you guys were center-back, right-back, whatever, when you go into someone like that at the beginning of the game, you’re going to struggle. 

“We see him making that run (forwards), every time – he fancied it. You could see, he fancied himself against Mbappe. Everything he did was spot on. We were waiting for Salah, we were waiting for Mbappe, but we saw Conor Bradley, so fair play to him.” 

Henry added: “Conor Bradley was just outstanding. I think he didn’t have to do a lot defensively because Mbappe didn’t do a lot offensively. So, it became very easy. 

“But, the positions he takes right now and what he can do and how he understands when he needs to make that run… The assist (for Mac Allister’s goal) was not a Trent (Alexander-Arnold) assist, in all fairness, but still, he is where he is supposed to be.” 

 

