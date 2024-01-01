Henry loves new Champions League system but says "it's too many games" for coaches

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has given his say on the new format for European competitions.

Henry, who won the Champions League with Barcelona, believes that the expanded Champions League format is not ideal.

He believes there are too many games in this expanded group stage, which is also featured in the Europa League this term.

'I think for us, for CBS, it's just outstanding - more games, to be able to talk about more games,” he stated on a CBS Champions League Zoom call.

“But there is a but for me, because I'm going to go on the side of being a coach: too many games, too many games.

“(As) an ex-player I don't know how those guys do it.

“As a pundit, I love it, but as an ex-player and as a coach, it's too many games. (Jude) Bellingham is already injured.

“It's tough to play a season, and then go to the Euros, and come back and play (in the) national team, and more games, and more games left, more games right…”