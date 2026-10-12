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Barcelona lineup v Galatasaray: Confirmed team news as Raphinha misses out

Barcelona captain Raphinha.
Barcelona captain Raphinha.Profimedia

Barcelona head to Galatasaray for their second UEFA Champions League game of 2026/27 on October 13th.

Hansi Flick's LaLiga champions take a break from domestic action after winning all eight league matches so far this season.

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La Blaugrana have been faultless in the last two months and they also opened up in Europe with a 5-1 home win over Feyenoord last month.

Flick could stick with a largely unchanged lineup from the 2-0 weekend win over Getafe with the hosts chasing their first European points of the season.

Barcelona v Galatasaray team news

Flick has named an unchanged matchday squad for the trip to Turkey with captain Raphinha still missing after picking up a muscle injury on international duty with Brazil.

Frenkie de Jong is back in training, but he will also stay behind to work on his fitness, with Andreas Christensen out until November.

Barcelona predicted lineup v Galatasaray

Barcelona XI: J. Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Martin; Rodri, Pedri, Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Jesus, Gordon.

Barcelona v Galatasaray kick off time

Kick off at Rams Park in Istanbul is set at 10pm local time and 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

Barcelona have won on their last three trips to Galatasaray, in the Europa League and the UCL, with former Barca boss Luis Enrique scoring the winner in 2001 and again in 2002.

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