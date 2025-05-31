'Really good human being' - Desire Doue lauds PSG history-maker Luis Enrique

PSG wonderkid Desire Doue was full of praise for manager Luis Enrique as they beat Inter Milan 5-0 to win the club's first Champions League trophy.

Doue, 19, was the star of the show on the pitch, scoring a brace and providing the assist for Achraf Hakimi’s opener.

The Frenchman is arguably the best teenager on the planet right now having scored 13 goals and made 13 assists in his 54 games across all competitions this season.

He remains humble, however, crediting Enrique with his fine form while talking to the press after their record-breaking 5-0 win over Inter.

“He’s been here two years and he’s made history for the club,” Doue told TNT Sports.

“Tactically, mentally, he’s a really good coach and not just as a coach, as a human being too.

“It’s a pleasure to work with him.

“It’s just incredible for me. I have no words.”