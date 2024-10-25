Tribal Football
Guardiola remains enigmatic around De Bruyne's return

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he is not sure when Kevin De Bruyne will be fully fit.

The midfielder has experienced a difficult time with injuries during the past 12 months.

The Belgian has not played since he came off in a Champions League clash against Internazionale on September 18th.

"I don't know,” Guardiola said of his playmaker to reporters.

“Of course, I prefer to have all the squad with this amount of games. But it is what it is. 

“Hopefully he comes back soon. I don't know yet, I would like to tell you, but I don't know..."

