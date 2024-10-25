Guardiola remains enigmatic around De Bruyne's return
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he is not sure when Kevin De Bruyne will be fully fit.
The midfielder has experienced a difficult time with injuries during the past 12 months.
The Belgian has not played since he came off in a Champions League clash against Internazionale on September 18th.
"I don't know,” Guardiola said of his playmaker to reporters.
“Of course, I prefer to have all the squad with this amount of games. But it is what it is.
“Hopefully he comes back soon. I don't know yet, I would like to tell you, but I don't know..."