Girona coach Michel urges calm after Sturm Graz shock: We're not out

Girona coach Michel urged calm after their Champions League defeat to Sturm Graz.

Michel insists their hopes of qualification remain alive, despite the setback.

He later said: “It is much more difficult, of course. Obviously there are possibilities because there are three games left, but the strength of the rivals tells you that it will be difficult. You have to accept that we have lost a game in which we had our chances, but we are not out of the Champions League.

"We will have to continue fighting for a dream that is still alive. This is something we cannot lose. The challenge is there and, at home, with our people, we will have to turn it around.”

Regarding Liverpool, AC Milan and Arsenal, Míchel did not want to assess anything beyond that “the three games are key and we will try to win, at least, the two at home to get into the next phase. There are still options and we have to try to take advantage of them, if they let us.”

Michel also said: "We started very well and created chances. But we didn’t have the right rhythm to overcome a defence like Sturm Graz’s. We lacked the speed of play to get to zone three with dangerous situations. We could have taken the lead, but we made several mistakes and a mistake, especially in the second half, penalised us a lot . The team tried. We had control, but not enough aggression to hurt them.”

