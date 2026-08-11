Fortune says Flick must ignore Mourinho mind games: If he can find a way in, you’re done

Manchester United icon Quinton Fortune has spoken on Jose Mourinho and his mind games against Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.

Real Madrid announced Mourinho's return to Madrid in June, a move that stunned the footballing world as the Spanish giants but faith in the legendary manager once more.

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Flick was asked what he felt about taking on the so-called ‘Special One’ earlier this season and stated that:

“Yes, why not? He’s the opposing team’s coach, and I’m always ready to face anyone.”

The Barcelona boss did not seem phased by Mourinho and after lifting two trophies last season, many believe that the German manager will not allow Mourinho to play his mind games.

Speaking to Premier Bet, Fortune believes that if Flick does fall to Mourinho’s mind games however, it could spell the end of Barcelona’s dominance.

“Hansi Flick is a calm character and I think he already knows what’s coming now that Jose Mourinho is back at Real Madrid.

“If he allows Mourinho to get into his head then it’s done. It’s over. If Mourinho can find a way in, you’re finished.

“Flick is a very good manager but Mourinho is one of the best at this, the mind games, and he’s got enough quality in his team to hurt Barcelona on the pitch too.

“Mourinho will do everything he can to take the focus off his players while trying to disrupt Barcelona and cause a bit of smoke somewhere else to put all the pressure on Flick and his players. It will be a big test for them.”

Mourinho, a two-time Champions League winner has struggled to find his feet in recent years. However, if he can find half of the success he had the last time he was Madrid boss, Flick will be in trouble.