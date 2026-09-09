Como have been one of the biggest success stories in Italian football over recent years, with Fabregas, 39, taking them from the Serie B to Champions League in just over three seasons.
The Italian side had never even played in a European competition before qualifying for the continents premier club competition with a fourth place Serie A finish in 2025-26.
Speaking ahead of their debut game against RB Leipzig on Thursday at the Stadio Sinigaglia, Fabregas was his usual, calm self.
“First and foremost, I would like to send a message of support to our player Roberta Picchi,” said Fabregas at the start of his press conference.
“We are a family, so we send her a big hug and we are by her side.”
Picchi is a member of Como’s women's team who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Como extended her contract by another year to support her through her recovery.
“Tomorrow is a game like any other, we must try to win, just like we do every match. I understand the emotions of the city and the club, but we must also do well to remember it is just a football match.
“Leipzig are a great team and we must view this as an opportunity to keep growing. We want to be at the top, so we’ll see how it goes, but we have faith.”