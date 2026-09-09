Como boss Cesc Fabregas has insisted that his side's Champions League debut is 'like any other game' as they prepare to face RB Leipzig on Thursday (September 10).

Como have been one of the biggest success stories in Italian football over recent years, with Fabregas, 39, taking them from the Serie B to Champions League in just over three seasons.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Italian side had never even played in a European competition before qualifying for the continents premier club competition with a fourth place Serie A finish in 2025-26.

Speaking ahead of their debut game against RB Leipzig on Thursday at the Stadio Sinigaglia, Fabregas was his usual, calm self.

“First and foremost, I would like to send a message of support to our player Roberta Picchi,” said Fabregas at the start of his press conference.

“We are a family, so we send her a big hug and we are by her side.”

Picchi is a member of Como’s women's team who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Como extended her contract by another year to support her through her recovery.

“Tomorrow is a game like any other, we must try to win, just like we do every match. I understand the emotions of the city and the club, but we must also do well to remember it is just a football match.

“Leipzig are a great team and we must view this as an opportunity to keep growing. We want to be at the top, so we’ll see how it goes, but we have faith.”