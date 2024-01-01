Everton secure Coleman to new deal

Everton have confirmed that veteran defender and club captain Seamus Coleman will stay for another season.

Coleman is set to play in Everton’s final season at Goodison Park, before they move stadiums.

The 35-year-old has put pen to paper on a 12-month extension after a very public deliberation about whether he should continue at Everton, leave for another club, or retire.

The Republic of Ireland star stated this week: “Everyone knows what Everton means to me, and I’m very proud and honored to sign a new contract and to keep playing for this special club in the best league in the world.

“I give it my all for the football club and I’m just really happy to extend my time here. I’m going to cherish and enjoy every moment.

“It’s hard to believe it’s going to be our last season at Goodison, such a special place to me and every Evertonian.

“Of course, I want to be part of that. I still feel I can do a job for this football club on and off the pitch. This being our last season at Goodison is a nice way to go into the campaign but I wouldn’t have signed the contract if I didn’t feel capable of contributing to the team.

“I’ve just played two matches for my country. I feel good and I want to help the lads on the pitch. I’m still enjoying it so what better place to do that than at the club you love?

“I think the manager steadied that ship massively last season with our performances. I just want to be part of that and to continue to be a part of this football club.”