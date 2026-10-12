Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - Where to watch, Preview, Line-Ups, and Odds

This week’s marquee Champions League clash sees Manchester City welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Etihad, with both teams hoping to make it two wins from two in this season’s competition.

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Following several weeks of intense criticism for matters relating to the club’s off-the-field activities, Manchester City let their football do the talking on Sunday afternoon. A convincing 3-0 triumph over ten-man Liverpool provided a welcome distraction for Enzo Maresca and his players, who performed admirably in a powder-keg atmosphere at Anfield.

While the Premier League decides on a suitable punishment for a catalogue of serious financial breaches, City will try to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign for as long as possible. Maresca’s side currently sit at the summit of the Premier League table having secured maximum points from their first six outings, while the defence of their Carabao Cup title started with a 5-0 thumping of Norwich City.

The Citizens have also made no slip-ups on European duty, overcoming Portuguese heavyweights Porto thanks to Erling Haaland’s second-half brace at the Estádio do Dragão.

Paris Saint-Germain were even more impressive on matchday one, hammering Slovan Bratislava 6-1 as they began their attempt to clinch an unprecedented third consecutive Champions League crown. Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembélé claimed five of those six goals, before Fabián Ruiz piled further misery on the Slovenians during the closing stages.

However, after producing a mixed bag of results over the past couple of months, the 14-time French champions find themselves in the unfamiliar position of sixth in the Ligue 1 table.

TNT Sports are providing exclusive live coverage of Wednesday’s keenly anticipated contest, which kicks off at 20:00 (BST).

Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain – Key information

Date: Wednesday, 14th October

Kick-off time: 20:00 (BST)

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Referee: Sven Jablonski (Assistant Referees: Eduard Beitinger and Christian Dietz, Fourth Official: Tobias Reichel)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (Assistant VAR: Sören Storks)

TV Channels/Live stream: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max

Odds: Manchester City: 23/20, Draw: 29/10, Paris Saint-Germain: 2/1

Odds provided by bet365

Manchester City team news

Several Manchester City squad members suffered minor knocks during the extended international break, but none of these were serious in nature.

There was some concern regarding the condition of Haaland, who hobbled off midway through the second half of Norway’s meeting with Portugal. However, the powerhouse striker was fit enough to rattle home City’s opener on Sunday afternoon.

Nico O'Reilly also made the trip to Anfield despite initially being a doubt, having picked up an undisclosed issue during England’s 3-2 loss to Spain. As expected, Antoine Semenyo was able to face Liverpool following a minor injury scare, which compelled the London-born attacker to withdraw from the Ghanaian squad.

After missing each of City’s last three matches through suspension, Phil Foden is once again available for selection. The automatic ban – which only applied to the domestic arena in any case – was issued in response to the red card Foden received in last month’s Manchester derby for a kick out at United skipper Bruno Fernandes.

It looks as if Jérémy Doku will make his first start of the campaign, following a goal-scoring contribution from the bench at the weekend. The Belgian international was out for over a month due to an ankle problem, but has now completed his recovery.

Manchester City predicted line-up vs. Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1)

Coach: Enzo Maresca

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernández,

Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki; Jérémy Doku, Erling Haaland

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Like his managerial counterpart, Luis Enrique pretty much has a full complement to choose from. The Spanish tactician rested a few of his big-hitters for the visit of Le Mans, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and midfield duo Vitinha and Ruiz all listed as substitutes.

Against the backdrop of an incredibly busy fixture calendar, PSG have made load management a key priority. This resulted in extended breaks for Nuno Mendes and Dembélé, who returned to the French capital having featured four times for their respective national teams. Both missed Saturday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the newly-promoted outfit, but are set to play against Manchester City.

However, young midfielder Senny Mayulu is sidelined thanks to a muscle injury he sustained while representing the French Under-21 side.

Paris Saint-Germain predicted line-up vs. Manchester City (4-3-3)

Coach: Luis Enrique

Matvei Safonov (GK); Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Ousmane

Dembélé, Ferran Torres, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Where to watch on TV or live stream?

TNT Sports is currently the main home of Champions League football in the United Kingdom, although this is set to change from next season when Paramount assumes the bulk of the broadcasting rights. In the interim, the overwhelming majority of Champions League fixtures (Amazon picks one to air each Tuesday) will continue to be shown on TNT Sports.

All those who subscribe to the network can follow events at the Etihad by tuning into TNT Sports 1, with the build-up commencing an hour before kick-off. Customers with a premium subscription are able to view the action on TNT Sports Ultimate, where they can access Ultra HD pictures and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The match will also be available on HBO Max, the official streaming partner of TNT Sports.

Head-to-Head record

Manchester City have won four of the previous eight meetings between these two teams, while never losing to Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad (won three, drew one). However, the Premier League outfit were beaten in their most recent fixture against the Parisians, despite leading 2-0 with just 40 minutes of the tie remaining.

Goals from Haaland and Jack Grealish just after the interval put City into a commanding lead at the Parc des Princes, but Dembélé and Bradley Barcola quickly responded to level things up. A João Neves header and a late Gonçalo Ramos strike ensured the hosts earned a crucial three points, which were needed to give them a realistic chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Over the subsequent four months, Luis Enrique’s men defeated three other English sides en route to a long-awaited maiden Champions League success. Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal were all put to the sword, ahead of that historic night in Munich.

In fact, a victory on Wednesday would make PSG just the second team to maintain a ten-match unbeaten run against English opponents in the Champions League/European Cup, with Real Madrid being the only other to achieve this feat.

However, the stats suggest the Citizens have a slight edge. Of the teams they’ve met on at least five occasions in major European competitions, Paris Saint-Germain only have a higher loss percentage to Bayern Munich. The Bavarians have beaten PSG in nine of their 17 encounters (52.9%), while City are looking for their fifth triumph (in nine contests) over Wednesday’s opponents.

Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain – Match Result odds

Manchester City: 23/20 (bet365)

Draw: 29/10 (bet365)

Paris Saint-Germain: 2/1 (bet365)

The odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change. All odds provided by bet365.