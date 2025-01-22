Emery rejects negative talk as Villa fall to Monaco

Aston Villa must remain excited and motivated about the Champions League this season.

That is the view of manager Unai Emery, who spoke after they lost 1-0 to Monaco.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Villains had more of the ball and felt they merited a draw, but were undone on the counter numerous times by the French side.

“We played 70 minutes very well,” Emery said.

“We conceded one goal because in the set pieces we weren’t working well defensively and even offensively were worse than defensively. We conceded one goal from a corner.

“We had more options in our attack with our corners and we didn’t do very good. Playing the match for 70 minutes, more or less, we created chances to score.

“In the match, for 70 minutes we were controlling the game like we planned before. We didn’t score but we were in a good way to get it.

“In the last 20 minutes we lost a little bit our positioning on the field and we didn’t work really well with two strikers. This is our challenge and we have to get it.”