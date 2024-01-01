Emery delighted as Villa win at Young Boys: That was for Gary Shaw

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery dedicated their opening Champions League win at Young Boys to the memory of Gary Shaw.

Villa won 3-0 in Switzerland through goals from ouri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey and Amadou Onana.

Emery said afterwards: “First of all, this victory is for Gary Shaw.

“We can follow in the Champions League, winning like they (1982 team) finished and we want to celebrate this victory and dedicate it to Gary Shaw and the Aston Villa family.

“It’s always difficult away and our experiences last year show it. We played focussing very well in 90 minutes and being consistent, respecting them.

“They started pushing in the first 15 minutes. We defended well and were progressively adapting to the pitch.

“We imposed our capacity to beat them, always respecting them.”

On the game, Emery stated: "The most important thing is the process we are doing here. Some players don’t have experiences at the level of the Champions League and others do.

“We have to build and create a new way. The way we created last year in the Conference League was fantastic, even if we didn’t get to the final.

“We are using the experiences we are adding to do our best playing in the Champions League, starting with the respect we have for every team and with playing away always being very difficult.

“Our supporters are following us here and helping us. We have to be strong and be together even when we are playing away from Villa Park.”