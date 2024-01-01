Edwards leaves Southampton as League Two sign snaps him up

Tribal Football
Southampton’s under-21 midfielder Diamond Edwards has left the club permanently.

The 20-year-old has signed for Port Vale in the English League Two this summer.

He has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Darren Moore’s side after a trial period.

Vale boss Moore said: “Diamond has spent the majority of the summer on trial with us and has impressed throughout.

“He is an exciting player who likes to play on the front foot and get at defenders to create chances, something that I’m sure will be thoroughly appreciated by our supporters.

“Diamond will be a really good attacking asset to the squad as we progress through the season and adds even further competition for places in the wide areas of the team.

"I am delighted to officially welcome him into our squad.”

