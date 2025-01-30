Del Piero: Juventus problems can't be just Motta

Juventus legend Alessandro del Piero says coach Thiago Motta shouldn't be blamed for recent results.

Motta took responsibility for Juve's Champions League 2-0 defeat to Benfica last night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Del Piero told Sky Italia: "In the first few minutes there was a back and forth, it almost seemed like a single counterattack and both teams were alive.

"Then Benfica closed up a bit: Juve had good possession but created very little. And this left plenty of room for Benfica to score 2-0, which they first came close to scoring and then came later, with a spectacular move.

"Lots of good will, but little quality. Clearly something is missing: help is also needed from the club, it can't be just the coach. Compactness and unity to plan an exit."