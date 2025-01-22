De Ketelaere: Atalanta produced a beautiful match

Charles de Ketelaere was delighted with his role in Atalanta's rout of Champions League opponents Sturm Graz.

Atalanta won 5-0, with De Ketelaere on the scoresheet.

Later named man-of-the-match, the Belgium attacker said: “It was important to get back to winning, and we did it in a great way. A beautiful match, with plenty of chances.

“Of course, we have to aim to get to the top eight. It won’t be easy because Barcelona is very strong, but if we don’t try, what’s the point of going?

“I scored another one today, it’s all so wonderful. I’ve always believed in myself and tried to improve. I’ve been feeling good for a few years now, and I need to keep going like this.”