Atalanta coach Gasperini: No taking Sturm Graz lightly

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says there'll be no underestimating Champions League opponents Sturm Graz.

La Dea meet Sturm Graz on Tuesday night in what Gasperini admits could be a decisive game for the Italians.

The match:

"It's a Champions League match, we haven't closed the qualification issue yet, tomorrow could be a decisive day. Sturm Graz? Last year we played two balanced matches, we won 1-0 at home, some players have changed. They are a team that is first in their country, they are all very balanced matches, they have only taken three points, but in all the matches they have lost by a narrow margin.

"I expect a fresh team, that wants to play, after a period of inactivity, I expect a prepared match on an athletic level. We must be very careful, find great concentration and attention, we know it will be a difficult match. We cannot make mistakes due to the importance, to close the qualification issue that is not yet closed."

Nicolo Zaniolo?

"He felt a discomfort, it seems nothing serious, he won't play tomorrow, then we'll see."

How has Mauro Carnesecchi improved?

"He has always been a guy with great prospects, I think he has also matured as a person, with great humility, even in positive moments like now. He is carrying forward this desire to improve."

Mateo Retegui and Juan Cuadrado?

"The numbers speak for Mateo, he had this setback but he came back right away, he was decisive. Cuadrado was close to playing with more continuity, unfortunately he also had a few setbacks. He had to slow down, now he's recovered. Tomorrow I will definitely play Palestra, I think the time has come to launch him in an important match, I think this boy could be a nice surprise."

What kind of game do you expect?

"I don't underestimate Sturm Graz, I've never done that. It's something we won't do tomorrow either."