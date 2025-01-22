Tribal Football
Dallinga proud being part of "historic victory" for Bologna
Thijs Dallinga was proud scoring in Bologna's shock Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund.

It marked Bologna's first win of their European campaign.

Dalinga also was named man-of-the-match and said afterwards:  "It was a great match.

"I know it's a historic victory for Bologna. It's a shame it came late, in the penultimate match of the championship phase.

"But we're happy to have won at the Dall'Ara, for us and for the fans."

