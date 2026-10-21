Flick admits poor preparation cost Barcelona in PSG defeat

Barcelona head into an El Clasico battle with Real Madrid this weekend on the back of their first defeat of the 2026/27 season.

Hansi Flick's side conceded two late goals to lose 4-2 away at defending UEFA Champions League powerhouse PSG which breaks their 100% cycle.

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Barca had won all nine LaLiga games - plus two in Europe - ahead of the flight to France and Flick hinted that a lack of readiness cost his team at the Parc des Princes.

"It was a fantastic match from both teams. PSG showed they are than us. We lost, but we learned. Mistakes happen. But what we've done in recent weeks is fantastic.

"The players ran a lot and tried to play. What happened after the Sevilla game, with our recovery, it wasn't the best. It's not an excuse, but we have to learn.

"It's October, and you don't win titles in October; the Champions League is won in June."