Chelsea boss Maresca cops ban for Fulham celebration

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been handed a one-match suspension.

Maresca will miss this weekend's clash with Everton after being booked for his celebrations against Fulham.

Pedro Neto's injury-time winner saw Maresca receive a yellow for his exuberance.

It means the Italian will be banned from the touchline for Saturday's clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Assistant manager Willy Caballero is expected to replace Maresca before his return against Liverpool in two weeks' time.