Tribal Football
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd
Man United & Man City join PSG in race to sign €80m Ligue 1 star
Gary Lineker tells Ruben Amorim to re-sign former Man United midfielder

Chelsea boss Maresca cops ban for Fulham celebration

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca cops ban for Fulham celebration
Chelsea boss Maresca cops ban for Fulham celebrationAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been handed a one-match suspension.

Maresca will miss this weekend's clash with Everton after being booked for his celebrations against Fulham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pedro Neto's injury-time winner saw Maresca receive a yellow for his exuberance.

It means the Italian will be banned from the touchline for Saturday's clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Assistant manager Willy Caballero is expected to replace Maresca before his return against Liverpool in two weeks' time. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelseaFulhamEverton
Related Articles
Silva convinced where Fulham lost to Chelsea
Chelsea boss Maresca discusses James, Nkunku after winning at Fulham
'Not a good one' - Enzo Maresca gives worrying injury update for Chelsea right-back