Atalanta midfielder Pasalic on Club Brugge defeat: With our fans, things will be different

Carlos Volcano
Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic urged calm after their Champions League defeat at Club Brugge.

La Dea were beaten 2-1 in the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 playoff, with Brugge's winner coming from a late penalty.

Pasalic struck for La Dea and said at the final whistle: "There's no point in talking, it was clear. We need to think about our game, to do better in the return leg. We need to win and get through to the next round. 

"They were good at pressing and not giving us references and space to play. We suffered at the beginning of both halves, then we recovered but we didn't manage the last pass and the last shot to take the lead. In the end we paid for it."

He added, "In a week we have 90 minutes, with our fans pushing us. We are capable of winning and advancing."

