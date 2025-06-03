Chukwueze reveals cause of AC Milan’s ‘disastrous’ season

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze has stated why AC Milan had a poor outing in the just completed season.

The San Siro based outfit finished eight in Serie A and would not be playing in Europe when the 2025-26 campaign gets underway.

Aside from their failed expedition in the Champions League and the Coppa Italia, their only consolation was winning the Supercoppa Italiana.

The winger gave an insight on where his team got it all wrong: "Starting the season with one manager and completing pre-season under him, then switching manager midway was quite difficult," Chukwueze told SportsBoom.

"When a new manager arrived, everything changed from tactics, formations, and playing style. The players were eager and hungry, but adapting quickly to new ideas and systems wasn’t easy."

"This affected our performance, costing us a spot in the Champions League. Football doesn’t always go as planned, and sometimes the game doesn’t flow the way you want."

"In those moments, the key is to fight for every ball and put in your best effort individually and as a team."

"Success comes from determination and hard work, even when things don’t go your way. You have to keep pushing, making everything work on your own and together with your teammates."