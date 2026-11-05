Champions League recap: Man Utd snatch epic comeback as on-fire Como match record

Matchday 4 in the UEFA Champions League was everything it promised to be and more, as a former European giant finally made positive headlines, the current champions made a statement of intent, and exciting newcomers made history.

The Champions League treated us to two nights of European drama, and at Flashscore, we have taken a deeper look at how it all unfolded and decided on the champions and flops of a thrilling matchday.

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Manchester United stole the headlines on Tuesday night after coming from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Roma 3-2 after an inspired performance from Matheus Cunha, easing the pressure slightly on under-fire head coach Michael Carrick.

It was also a night when back-to-back European champions PSG made a statement by thrashing Villarreal 6-0, and contenders for the 2026/27 title, Bayern Munich, outclassed Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid away from home.

Wednesday delivered more drama as Liverpool were stunned at Fenerbahce in an early kick-off, before Como equalled the biggest Champions League win of all time at Lens in a masterclass performance.

Tuesday's champion - Man Utd

Heading into Tuesday night's clash at Old Trafford, the pressure had been steadily building on Carrick after an abysmal start to the season. Man Utd sit 17th in the Premier League and had lost two of their three Champions League matches.

Three points felt important with tough games still to come, but any such hope looked like a lost cause after Carrick's side found themselves 2-0 down and in deep trouble at half-time.

It was another desperately poor half of football from a side collecting quite the catalogue of horror shows this season. But this crop of players who have faced serious scrutiny in the media lately finally stepped up for their manager in the second half, playing with an intensity and purpose that had been missing until then.

Match result and scorers Flashscore

They rode their luck as they were fortunate to receive a penalty for what looked like a dive and then again with Cunha's equaliser, which came from a massive error. But for the first time this season, United looked like a football team with a plan, with 11 players on the same page and the same end goal: find a way to make this yet another magical European night under the iconic Old Trafford lights.

So when Cunha finished off a smart move with a world-class touch and finish (a move that saw academy prospects Kobbie Mainoo and Shea Lacey brilliantly combine in the build-up) to win United the game in typically dramatic fashion, it was no less than they deserved for a spirited second-half response.

Roma might have made life easier for Carrick by leaving themselves so open at the back despite being in the driving seat, but for all the criticism United have faced this season, they deserve credit for turning up and giving their supporters something to celebrate at last.

Tuesday's flop - Villarreal

A strong contender for this award was Atletico Madrid after Diego Simeone's side were outclassed at home by Bayern, but Villarreal take it for a horror night of their own. It doesn't matter who your opponents are; losing 6-0 at home in Europe should never happen, yet that is exactly what happened when PSG came to town on Tuesday.

After doing so well to qualify for the Champions League last season, Villarreal are having a terrible campaign this time out. Inigo Perez's side are ninth in LaLiga, losing five times in the league already, and it has been even worse in Europe. Victory on Matchday 2 against a struggling Napoli side has been their only reprieve from an otherwise miserable run in the league phase.

Match stats Flashscore

Therefore, at home against a PSG side missing some key players was an important match to try to get some points on the board. But when they raced to a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes, it looked like this was going to be a damage limitation job instead.

The quality difference between the two sides was stark as PSG hit their hosts for six after dominating possession and the big chances. A team that looked competitive against Barcelona and Real Madrid last season in LaLiga are out of their depth in Europe this campaign and must win some easier upcoming fixtures to keep their European dream alive.

Wednesday's champion - Como

Cesc Fabregas' sensational Como side are becoming regulars in this article. Aside from a disappointing loss to Feyenoord on Matchday 2, they have made an incredible start to their European journey. Usually, when a team makes their Champions League debut, they need the first season to get to grips with it and fail to live up to their potential.

However, Como have taken to the competition like a duck to water, and after thrashing Man Utd at home on Matchday 3, they went one better on Wednesday by winning 9-1 in Lens, to equal the biggest victory in Champions League history.

It was an incredible performance from Como and although Lens were dreadful and did seem to give up in the second half, the Italian outfit played some scintillating football with Nico Paz pulling the strings and Anastasios Douvikas always in the right place to score.

They carved Lens open again and again, and even when Fabregas took off all of his star players in the second half, his subs had the same ruthless hunger to score more and more.

PSG, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Arsenal are the teams to beat in Europe this season. However, Como play as good football as anyone in Europe and are emerging as genuine underdogs.

They may not have the individual quality across the board to go all the way in Europe, but Fabregas is proving to be the best managerial talent in football, and that gives Como hope.

Wednesday's flop - Liverpool

Heading to Istanbul, where a Fenerbahce side struggling in Europe this season awaited, Andoni Iraola's Liverpool will have fancied their chances. After all, they were on the back of going toe-to-toe with the Premier League champions at the weekend and only just falling short.

Liverpool have been starting to build momentum and look more like an Iraola team in recent weeks, but Istanbul represented a setback. The visitors took the lead twice but failed to protect it, and the manner in which they conceded their three goals will have frustrated Iraola.

Match momentum Flashscore

The partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet has emerged as one of Liverpool's best centre-back pairings in recent years. But it was an off night for both in a backline that never looked comfortable.

The good news for Iraola is that the defeat might not mean too much in the grand scheme of things. However, to lose to a side that had won this award the last two Matchdays and have struggled to compete in Europe this season is a head-scratcher.