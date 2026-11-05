Champions League Team of the Round: PSG and Como heroes star in Week 4

Anastasios Douvikas and Nico Paz inspired Como to a historic 9-1 win over Lens, while Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz shone in PSG's victory at Villarreal. These are just a handful of names in our latest Champions League Team of the Round!

Check out the full team for Matchday 4, selected using Flashscore's player-rating system:

Advertisement Advertisement

Team of the Round Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Yann Sommer (Club Brugge) 8.6

The former Inter goalkeeper has been named the best goalkeeper in Europe's top competition for the second consecutive Matchday, underlining his role in Club Brugge's excellent start to their European campaign.

Sommer helped his side to a 2-1 victory at PSV Eindhoven, producing seven decisive saves to deny the opposition chances worth 1.44 xG.

Sommer's performance vs PSV Flashscore

Defenders

Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich) 9.0

Bayern dominated Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano in a 2-0 win, and their right-back was one of the biggest problems for the opposition defence. Laimer delivered an all-round performance, touching the ball 88 times, completing three of five attempted dribbles and registering three shots.

It was a display of great intensity and quality that confirmed his importance in Kompany's system.

Jan Bednarek (Porto) 8.9

The Polish centre-back, now a mainstay alongside fellow countryman Jakub Kiwior, produced a high-level performance as Porto beat Napoli 4-1. Alongside his usual defensive solidity, Bednarek set his team on the way to victory by heading home the opening goal from a corner.

Archie Brown (Fenerbahce) 9.1

Our Team of the Round could not be without a Fenerbahce representative after their 3-2 win over Liverpool, one of the round's most surprising results.

Brown played a decisive role in the Turkish comeback: he first scored to make it 2-2, then provided the assist for Vedat Muriqi's winning goal. It was a match-winning display on a memorable night for the hosts.

Midfielders

Nico Paz (Como) 9.3

Cesc Fabregas's Como produced one of the most extraordinary results in Champions League history by beating Lens 9-1 and equalling a new record for the biggest winning margin in the competition. Paz was once again among the star performers.

The increasingly influential Argentine attacking midfielder scored to make it 3-0 and provided two assists, confirming himself as one of the brightest talents in world football. It is no coincidence that he is set to inherit Argentina's No. 10 shirt from a certain Lionel Messi.

Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain) 9.3

PSG overwhelmed Villarreal at the Madrigal with an impeccable performance, particularly in midfield. Neves was once again Luis Enrique's engine room. As well as opening the scoring, he provided intensity and consistency throughout the match, contributing an assist as they won 6-0.

It was another display that underlined his importance to the Parisians' style of play.

Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain) 9.2

If one player had to be singled out as the star of PSG's win at Villarreal, Ruiz would probably be the first name mentioned. The former Napoli midfielder scored twice, adding quality, intelligent runs and a complete performance at both ends of the pitch.

It was another memorable night for the Spaniard, one of the main architects of PSG's emphatic victory.

Ruiz performance vs Villarreal Flashscore

Zlatko Tripic (Viking) 9.0

Viking picked up their first win of the league phase after a thumping 4-1 victory over Sabah, and winger Tripic was the star of the show for his side after picking up a goal and an assist.

Tripic's goal came after he tucked home the rebound from his missed penalty, and he was such a livewire all night, taking five shots and having seven touches inside the opposition box.

Forwards

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) 9.0

It was not easy for Real Madrid to overcome AEK Athens, but Jose Mourinho's side once again showed that they can respond in the most difficult situations. Mbappe set the comeback in motion with his customary goal in the Champions League.

The Frenchman also came close to making it 3-2, but his first-time effort was deflected onto the crossbar by AEK goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli.

Anastasios Douvikas (Como) 9.7

The highest rating in our Team of the Round goes to the Greek centre-forward, probably the standout player of the round. Douvikas came close to a perfect performance, scoring a hat-trick in just 57 minutes and assisting Nico Paz's goal.

His form, like Como's, can no longer be considered a surprise. The Greek is now a proven performer, not only in Italian football but across Europe.

Matheus Cunha (Manchester United) 9.0

From Real Madrid's remontada to Manchester United's, as they overturned a two-goal deficit against Roma. At Old Trafford, the Giallorossi experienced a repeat of what happened in their previous meeting with Los Blancos.

Cunha was one of the main figures in the Red Devils' 3-2 comeback win. After Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty, the Brazilian forward turned the game around with two goals in the space of just three minutes. He became the face of the night and, for now at least, spared Michael Carrick from the sack.