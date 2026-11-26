Carragher tears into Lammens after huge mistake & says an "amateur" would do better

Jamie Carragher did not hold back on Senne Lammens after his mistake against Sporting in the Champions League.

The Belgium international was signed 18 months ago Royal Antwerp and proved a solid replacement for Andre Onana who was plagued with constant mistakes and blunders.

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However, errors have been creeping into Lammens' game, including Wednesday's mistake against Sporting as Manchester United lost their lead against Sporting.

The Belgian goalkeeper came to collect the ball but misjudged its flight and fumbled it under pressure from Luis Suarez, who scored an acrobatic overhead kick to end the game 2-2.

Lammens had earlier brought down Maximiliano Araujo to give away a penalty and as fans wonder if he is the goalkeeper to lead the club forward, Carragher suggested any amateur would have done a better job between the sticks.

"You worry about the confidence of that goalkeeper now.

"That mistake for the equaliser, the 2-2 goal, you say sometimes ‘an amateur goalkeeper wouldn’t make that mistake’. If that was an amateur goalkeeper you’d be thinking ‘that can’t happen’. That just can’t happen at this level.

"It is getting to the stage with the goalkeeper now. The focus on a Man Utd goalkeeper is always big if he’s making mistakes. I don’t think the back-up’s even at the level where, no matter how poorly the goalkeeper plays, you change it."

Lammens was backed by manager Maurico Pochettino, club legend Peter Schmeichel and team captain Bruno Fernandes who said "mistakes are part of football."

United next face Brentford and RB Leipzig, games where Lammens should retain his place despite his mistakes.