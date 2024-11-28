Brighton loanee Scherpen set for knee surgery after missing Champions League clash

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen is to undergo a follow-up knee procedure which will leave on the sidelines until after the winter break.

Scherpen is currently on loan with Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz and missed the Champions League clash against Girona this week which saw a second-half strike from Mika Biereth seal a win against the La Liga side.

The young goalkeeper spent time on loan at Sturm last season also, but missed the second half of last season due to a similar knee issue that has halted his development.

Sturm’s sporting director Michael Parensen spoke on the situation and how the club are ready for his return in January once he has fully recovered.

“After Kjell Scherpen's knee surgery last year, it was always planned to carry out a minimally invasive procedure for minor corrections.

“In consultation with Kjell's home club Brighton, we will now bring forward this date - originally scheduled for the beginning of December - to ensure that Kjell is fully available to us again in January.”

Sturm are currently five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and with Scherpen’s return in the second half of the season, they will certainly be top candidates for the title this year.

