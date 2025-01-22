Borussia Dortmund sack Sahin with immediate effect after loss to Bologna

Borussia Dortmund manager Sahin with immediate effect after loss to Bologna

Borussia Dortmund have sacked Nuri Sahin with immediate effect after a Champions League loss.

The former midfielder, who took the job from Edin Terzic having been on his coaching staff, has now seen himself get the axe.

The Dortmund sporting director, Lars Ricken, told reporters that they had “lost faith in being able to achieve our sporting goals.”

“This decision hurts me personally,” Ricken said, “but it was unavoidable after the game in Bologna.”

Sahin is set to be replaced by former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Per Sky Germany, Ten Hag has a good relationship with Dortmund advisor and former captain Matthias Sammer.

They met previously when Ten Hag worked at Bayern Munich B as their head coach.