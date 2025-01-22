Tribal Football
Barcelona striker Lewandowski warns teammates after stunning win at Benfica

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona striker Lewandowski warns teammates after stunning win at Benfica
Barcelona striker Lewandowski warns teammates after stunning win at BenficaLaLiga
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski demanded better from his teammates after last night's stunning 5-4 Champions League win at Benfica.

Lewandowski scored twice from the spot in what proved a classic.

However, the Pole said afterwards: "The most important thing is that we won. We have to learn how to play better defensively. At 4-4 we need calm and experience.

"At 4-3 they could have scored against us. 

"It's crazy to have so many games and it's good to have more time to train, which we don't have time for now." 

