Barcelona striker Lewandowski warns teammates after stunning win at Benfica

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski demanded better from his teammates after last night's stunning 5-4 Champions League win at Benfica.

Lewandowski scored twice from the spot in what proved a classic.

However, the Pole said afterwards: "The most important thing is that we won. We have to learn how to play better defensively. At 4-4 we need calm and experience.

"At 4-3 they could have scored against us.

"It's crazy to have so many games and it's good to have more time to train, which we don't have time for now."