Barcelona matchwinner Raphinha explains Benfica brawl: Players and fans insulted me

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona ace Raphinha explained his clash with Benfica players and fans after their stunning Champions League triumph on Tuesday night.

Raphinha hit the winner as Barca won 4-5 in injury-time.

The match ended in a brawl sparked by the Brazil international and he later said: “I'm someone who respects everyone.

“When I was leaving the pitch, people were insulting me. I returned the insults. I know I shouldn't, but it got heated with the Benfica players... they preferred to insult me. "I’m someone who doesn’t let things slide. If they respect me, I respect them. But if they insult me, I won’t stay silent. It's normal after a game with such an ending.” 

He also said: "We knew it was going to be a difficult game. I know how difficult it is to play here against Benfica. They have very high-level players. We didn't get carried away with being 3-1 down. It was a spectacular game for the spectators. Anyone could have won."

Asked if it was a career best moment, Raphinha concluded: "Yeah, maybe." 

 

