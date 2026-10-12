Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United chiefs admit 'three summer transfer targets were missed'

Carragher slams Kavanagh after Liverpool's defeat to Man City

Van Dijk breaks silence on Man City's financial scandal

Julian Nagelsmann blocked from quickfire Bundesliga return after Germany exit

Most read on Flashscore News

Tennis Tracker: Zheng clinches maiden WTA 1000 title in Beijing, Zverev through in Shanghai

Tennis Tracker: Paul sees off Vacherot after Alcaraz shocked by Bergs

The Base Line: Chinese star Zheng sparkles in Beijing, Alcaraz and Djokovic clinch titles

Sadaqat and Imran power Pakistan to T20 series victory over Sri Lanka

Carrick admits he expected more from Man United as stuttering start continues

Michael Carrick during training
Michael Carrick during trainingAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick said on Monday that his ⁠side had fallen short of expectations but backed them to come through a difficult period ‌as they prepare for a Champions League showdown with Atletico ‌Madrid.

United have collected only six points from their ‌opening six Premier League matches, their worst start to ‌a league campaign since 1986-87, when they had ‌four at the same stage.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Carrick's side made an emphatic start to their Champions League campaign, beating Azerbaijan's ‌Sabah FK 4-0 at Old Trafford in ⁠September, while Atletico ‌opened with a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool.

"We expected a lot ​more," said Carrick, who took charge in January following Ruben Amorim's departure. "I knew there ​was going to be a period where it became stickier. That's part of it. It's a ⁠journey.

"There will have been ​times when it's not gone to plan for Atletico. They've had success, but it hasn't all been in one direction.

"I understand people thinking it's a ‌disaster, but that's not in our mindset. You've got to be able to deal with it.

"The last three goals we've conceded, we could have done something about them. That can be the difference.

"The fans are there, and we've got to give them something. We will come through it."

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd win probability
Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd win probabilityFlashscore

Carrick received a timely boost ahead of Tuesday's clash with ‌the return of Dutch centre-back Matthijs de ​Ligt to the travelling squad after a lengthy ‌absence with a back injury dating back to November 2025.

United's injury concerns have not eased completely, however, with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and left back Luke Shaw both picking up injuries in ⁠the 1-1 home ⁠draw against 10-man Tottenham ‌Hotspur.

Follow Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United with Flashscore

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Champions LeagueMichael CarrickManchester UnitedAtl. MadridKobbie MainooLuke ShawMatthijs de Ligt

Related Articles

Key Manchester United duo doubts for Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid

Simeone calls on Alvarez to keep improving after poor season start

Man United lineup v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news as Mainoo & Shaw miss training