Atletico Madrid lodge formal complaint over Lille penalty

Atletico Madrid have lodged a complaint with UEFA over the penalty decision conceded in their Champions League defeat to Lille.

The referee, Marco Guida, has been questioned after awarding a penalty against Atletico captain Koke. First it was suggested the ruling was made for a hand-ball, then it was for a kick, then an apparent push. In the end, Guida insisted on the penalty, despite the confusion created.

Advertisement Advertisement

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said afterwards: "It was not a penalty. It is that he charged what he imagined but what he imagined did not happen.

"But he did not see it and those who help him in the VAR did not see it. What are you going to do?"

As such, Atletico has raised a formal complaint to UEFA, at least to clarify the decision, which an explanation has not yet been received.