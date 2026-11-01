Atletico Madrid lineup v Bayern Munich: Confirmed team news with Saibari and Gnabry sidelined

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich will battle it out in UEFA Champions League action on November 3rd.

Both sides come into the game on the back of excellent starts to the 2026/27 season as the Bavarians are unbeaten across all competitions and Atleti are chasing down Barcelona at the top of LaLiga.

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An automatic spot in the knockout stages at the start of 2027 looks very likely for the two sides and a positive result for either in this clash will boost their chances.

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich team news

Simeone is boosted by the return to fitness of inspirational club captain Koke, but Johnny Cardoso remains out of action.

Bayern Munich's injury woes were deepened ⁠over the weekend as Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry were both carried off in their 2-2 Bundesliga draw with Borussia ‌Dortmund.

Michael Olise is expected to be OK after suffering from cramp in the closing stages of that game.

Atletco Madrid v Bayern Munich predicted lineups

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Grimaldo; Hjulmand, Barrios, Baena; Simeone, Alvarez, Lookman.

Bayern Munich XI: Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise; Karl, Kane, Boey.

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich kick off time

Kick off at the Estadio Metropolitano is set at 9pm local time and 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in all three of their home clashes with Bayern Munich ahead of Tuesday's reunion in the Spanish capital.