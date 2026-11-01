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Bayern injury woes continue with Saibari and Gnabry ruled out

Saibari had to be helped off the pitch against Dortmund
Saibari had to be helped off the pitch against DortmundČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Bernd Feil/M.i.S.

Bayern Munich's injury woes deepened ⁠when Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry were ruled out for an ‌indefinite period, the club said on ‌Sunday after both players ‌were forced off in Saturday's ‌2-2 Bundesliga draw with Borussia ‌Dortmund.

Saibari suffered a ligament tear in his right ankle ‌after appearing to twist it ⁠during ‌the match and has already undergone ​successful surgery. The Morocco international left the stadium ​on crutches following the incident

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Gnabry was substituted just two ⁠minutes after ​Saibari's departure, with Bayern later confirming the German winger had suffered a muscle injury in ‌his left thigh

Bayern also lost French playmaker Michael Olise to an apparent muscle injury late on in the match.

"Saibari and Gnabry will be missing from FC Bayern for the time being," the club ‌said. "Saibari suffered a tear of ​the syndesmosis ligament in his ‌right ankle joint and has already undergone successful surgery. Gnabry sustained a muscle injury in the posterior left ⁠thigh."

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