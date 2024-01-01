Atalanta coach Gasperini: Arsenal and Arteta have my respect; De Rossi decision a shock

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says their goal is to stay in the competition as long as possible ahead of their Champions League opener with Arsenal tomorrow night.

Gasperini laid out his expectations to the press in this morning's media conference.

Advertisement Advertisement

Season targets?

"The goal is to stay in, it will be difficult to get into the top eight. To stay between ninth and twenty-fourth we have to take points in every game, we start with a very tough obstacle, but it will be an opportunity to measure ourselves."

How much awareness does winning the Europa League give?

"We've been playing in Europe for several years now, it's clear that continuity has allowed us to grow, in the Champions League we often got through even in difficult groups, in the Europa League in my opinion three years ago we wasted the quarter-final against Leipzig, there were already the conditions to move forward. Last year we had a fantastic run, now we're competing in a competition where there are several teams with a higher level."

The challenge with Fiorentina?

"Sunday's victory with Fiorentina has given the team good morale. Winning after going behind is a sign of growth, the team is always very present and very compact. There is still a bit of work in progress like all teams, it is clear that when you win you work better. Different Atalanta? We know that the opponent is of absolute value, there are still a lot of games, the new players will be inserted with the times and ways depending on the games."

What kind of Arsenal do you expect?

"They are a team that I really appreciate, they are very compact and organised, they are a great example of football, the results speak for themselves even if they failed to win the Premier League. Are they the favorites? I always trust the pitch, then everyone has their own opinions.

"We had a great run in the Europa League, we won a competition that had been missing for many years. Atalanta must not think they are on par with these teams, but Atalanta have always played for just one result and will do so tomorrow too."

What do you think of the new formula?

"We must first wait two or three days to decipher whether it will be a better formula for the public and for the show. It is certainly captivating, perhaps we will travel point to point, it is an experiment for everyone. The only certain thing is that you have to score points against everyone."

What do you think of Arteta?

"I don't know him personally, but as a coach he has all my respect, it's a beautiful team to watch."

What do you think about De Rossi's dismissal?

"De Rossi's dismissal surprised me a lot. This season started in a difficult way for all the coaches, there were many changes due to the transfer market. What has been reiterated by everyone, but probably nothing will happen, is that this transfer market has brought changes with the championship already open. The coach's job becomes difficult.

"We spent a month and a half twiddling our thumbs or training guys who then maybe left, it takes a bit of time for everyone. Playing football is not about putting in a number of players who have just arrived. It is clear that Serie A started with difficulties for everyone, I'm sorry because the coach pays more in these moments, I have the feeling that instead of getting credit he is getting less and less, to the advantage of other market figures and transfers that then make the coach's job difficult."

What difficulties will there be with this formula?

"Every game becomes important, sometimes even a point. It's a formula that certainly intrigues everyone a little, you have to be ready."