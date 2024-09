Atalanta captain Marten de Roon feels their 0-0 draw with Champions League opponents Arsenal was a fair result.

The result hung on Mateo Retegui's penalty being saved by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Roon said at the final whistle: "It was a very balanced match.

"In truth, we only had one great chance on the penalty kick. It's a tough competition full of top teams.

"You could feel the atmosphere from the stands, it was incredible."