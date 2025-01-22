Arteta "very happy" after Arsenal triumph at Dinamo Zagreb

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with their 3-0 Champions League win at Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night.

However, Arteta admits he doesn't know if they're into the knockout phase.

He said, "Yeah, very happy overall. Obviously this is a massive step what we done tonight has put us in a really strong position. Before we play the last game in Girona, scoring three goals, plenty of chances dominated the game and don't concede shots, and don’t concede at home, so overall very happy.

"It’s really good and as well we made certain changes for freshness to give certain players minutes and they fully deserved them as well. We had some setbacks yesterday as well with the players that we could use tonight, three of them a bit of trouble, they were on the bench but not really ready to be used as well, so good that we won it and enjoy it, and then let's go to Wolves."

Asked if they're through to the next phase, Arteta also said: "I haven't had as much time as you probably so struggling with that. I know that we are in a really, really good position. A lot of things have to happen. So still, you know, we have to do our job, go to Girona, try to win the game, and then we'll have much sense."