Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger learn ban fate

Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger have been given the all clear ahead of their Champions League clash with Arsenal.

The duo faced disciplinary action following the fallout from Madrid's victory over local rivals Atletico in the last 16 of the competition due to their celebrations.

Mbappe and Rudiger have been have each received suspended sentences along with fines of €30,000 and €40,000, rather than been forced to sit out the quarter-final against Arsenal.

Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Junior were also in trouble with UEFA but it was decided that Ceballos would receive a €20,000 fine and Vinicius would go unpunished.

The charges stem from the quartet's celebrations following their penalty shootout victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, during which Rudiger was seen making a throat-slitting gesture and Mbappé was caught grabbing his crotch.