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Arteta admits Arsenal have 'a lot to learn' after narrow Slavia Prague win

Arteta admits Arsenal have 'a lot to learn' after narrow Slavia Prague win
Arteta admits Arsenal have 'a lot to learn' after narrow Slavia Prague winREUTERS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his side still have 'a lot to learn' after their narrow 2-1 Champions League win over Slavia Prague on Wednesday (November 4).

The reigning Premier League champions certainly weren’t at their best, but they managed to secure all three points in Prague.

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Noni Madueke gave Arsenal an early lead before striker Viktor Gyokeres doubled their lead just after the half hour mark.

Slavia made things a little tense with a 90th minute Wiktor Nowak goal. Thankfully for Arteta, it turned out to be nothing more than a consolation.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Arteta wasn’t impressed with his side’s performance, and admitted they still have ‘a lot to learn.’

"Always we need to value winning away in the Champions League. It is extremely difficult. Two very different halves,” he said.

“We should have had three or four goals in the first half but we didn't do it. Right at the start of the second half we were on the back foot, very sloppy and gave balls away. 

“Then we had to suffer. A lot to learn.

"We should have scored more in the first half and if we didn't do that we had to go and do that in the second half.

"We made six changes but we know the quality of the players we have. Whether we were lacking something I don't know but I would have done the same thing (again).

"I value what the team has done now, it is 11 away games we played." 

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