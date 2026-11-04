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Arsenal survive late scare to earn Champions League win over Slavia Prague

Viktor Gyokeres (centre) celebrates his goal against Slavia
Viktor Gyokeres (centre) celebrates his goal against SlaviaREUTERS/David W Cerny

Arsenal survived a nervy ending to claim a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague, whose winless run in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) proper extends to a joint-competition record 23 games (D8, L15).

These two sides collided in the Czech capital again exactly a year after the Gunners claimed a 3-0 victory in last season’s league phase, and took only nine minutes to strike first here through Noni Madueke.

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Viktor Gyokeres hooked on David Raya’s long ball up the pitch into the path of the England forward, who raced through one-on-one with Nazar Domchak and finished through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Mikel Merino scored twice in this fixture last season, and was denied another early on when his long-range effort was parried over by Domchak. 

The Spain midfielder had two further chances to get on the scoresheet, as he headed over from Gyokeres’ comeback before seeing a separate shot saved by Domchak.

Mikel Arteta’s side looked supremely comfortable against a Slavia side seemingly already focused on damage limitation. An inevitable second Arsenal goal duly followed in the 38th minute, as Gyokeres played a lovely one-two with Merino and dispatched a brilliant strike which clipped in off the post.

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The hosts failed to muster a shot on target in a meek first-half display, but managed to test Raya within the first minute after the restart when the Gunners goalkeeper pushed away Oskar Kubiak’s speculative shot from distance.

Jindrich Trpisovsky’s men were playing with renewed intensity, and Emmanuel Ayaosi tried his luck with a strike which took a deflection off Ezri Konsa before sailing wide.

The Red and Whites’ second-half performance was much more encouraging,  but Arsenal continually kept them at bay as Gabriel was forced into two headed goalline clearances in quick succession, while Raya clawed away Kubiak’s header. 

However, Slavia were rewarded for their endeavour by halving the deficit in the 90th minute after Wiktor Nowak tapped home David Jurasek’s enticing delivery from point-blank range.

Arteta’s team ultimately got the job done, though, to go 10 UCL away games unbeaten (W7, D3) while they’re still yet to taste defeat against Czech opposition after 12 meetings (W10, D2).

Meanwhile, this result continues a sobering sequence for Slavia, who have now failed to win any of their last 19 games across continental competition (D6, L13).

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Flashscore Man of the Match: Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal)

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