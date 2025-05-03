Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares worrying Jurrien Timber injury update

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted he's not confident Jurrien Timber will feature in the Champions League clash with PSG on Tuesday.

Arsenal have a mountain to climb if they’re reach the Champions League final after their 1-0 first leg defeat to PSG at the Emirates on Wednesday.

The Premier League side will now likely be without defender Timber, 23, after he missed the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Timber picked up a knock in the loss to PSG and Arteta seems less than convinced he will make his return any time soon.

Arteta was asked whether he was confident the Dutchman will face the French side after the Bournemouth game, to which he responded, “no.”

“Confident? At the moment no, because he wasn’t able to play here and we play in four days.”

Pressed on what the issue with Timber was, Arteta replied: “I cannot tell you.”