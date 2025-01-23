Arsenal boss Arteta: Victory over Dinamo Zagreb has job almost complete

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants one final solid result from his team in the Champions League.

The Gunners are in a good position to qualify automatically for the round of 16.

However, they will have to get a good result in the final game against Girona to ensure progression.

After a 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb, Arteta said: “I’m very happy because it’s job almost done. We have another game and probably need something to achieve what we want.

“It was good. We had some big chances that we didn’t score. In the second half, we lost some control and were a bit leggy, that was the feeling that I had as well. Overall, we got the job done and well done. We didn’t concede a shot on target which is really positive again. It shows that the team is really well-rounded.

“Overall, scoring three goals, winning in the Champions League at home, another clean sheet at home – four in a row – and having made some changes as well. We rotated players that didn’t play that many minutes and they responded really well. Overall, I think it was a positive night.”