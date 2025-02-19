AC Milan hero Ambrosini backing Liverpool for Champions League title

AC Milan hero Massimo Ambrosini has backed Liverpool to win the Champions League this season.

Arne Slot’s side topped the inaugural league phase with seven consecutive wins, including a 2-0 victory over reigning champions Real Madrid at Anfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

This impressive start has positioned Liverpool as the current favourites to clinch the tournament.

“I have to go with Liverpool to win the Champions League, without a doubt,” he said this week.

“They are the best team in the Champions League right now apart from in the last game against PSV Eindhoven which didn’t mean much.

“They want to win against everyone in Europe, the same as in England. I think they will go further than the other English clubs.

“Looking at Arsenal, the injury to Kai Havertz has reduced their chances in the competition, so you have to go with Liverpool.”