Orlando Pirates travel to Durban to take on Stellenbosch in what is essentially neutral territory for their Carling Knockout semi-final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers have certainly not had it all their own way against Stellies down the years, winning nine of their 19 meetings, with five draws and another five defeats.

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But in cup competitions they have enjoyed greater success, winning four of their five matches, including two successive MTN8 finals, 3-1 in 2024 and 3-0 after extra time in 2025.

Stellenbosch's only cup victory over Pirates came in the second leg of the 2023 MTN8 semi-finals, when they won 1-0 at Orlando Stadium but still bowed out on the away-goals rule following a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Pirates have therefore eliminated Stellenbosch or beaten them in the final in all four previous cup ties between the clubs.

Recent meetings have also favoured the Buccaneers, who won all three encounters in the 2025/26 season: 1-0 and 2-0 in the league, and 3-0 after extra time in the MTN8 final.

It was the first time Pirates had completed a league double over Stellenbosch since the Cape Winelands club joined the top flight in 2019.

All five Stellenbosch victories have been by a single goal. Pirates, by comparison, have won by three goals on three occasions: 3-0 in 2021/22, 4-1 in 2022/23 and 3-0 in the 2025/26 MTN8 final.

Across all 19 meetings, Pirates have kept eight clean sheets and Stellenbosch six, including two goalless draws.

Deon Hotto is the leading scorer in the fixture with four goals for Pirates.

Iqraam Rayners and Devin Titus are Stellenbosch's joint-leading scorers in these meetings, with two goals each, although neither is still with the club.

Pirates have scored 26 goals in the 19 fixtures, an average of 1.37 per game, compared with Stellenbosch's 14 goals at 0.74 per game.