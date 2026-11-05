Mbokazi returns but some surprise absentees in Bafana Bafana squad

Mbekezli Mbokazi returns to the national side after injury

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has named his squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Kenya, recalling several established players who missed his first selection through injury or a lack of match fitness.

Mosimane has retained captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and key midfielder Teboho Mokoena, despite both having struggled with injuries at Mamelodi Sundowns in recent weeks and being doubtful for Sunday's CAF Super Cup clash against USM Alger.

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Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi earns an expected recall, while Houston Dynamo forward Lyle Foster is also back in the mix.

There is also a call-up for Sundowns winger Siyanda Ndlovu, who adds pace and trickery to the attacking options.

Otherwise, Mosimane has largely stuck with the tried-and-trusted players he inherited from former coach Hugo Broos as he looks to maintain continuity.

Aubrey Modiba retains his place among the defensive options alongside Norway-based Samukele Kabini and Sundowns teammate Fawaaz Basadien.

Sundowns' Thabang Matuludi and Thapelo Morena are the two right-back options, with Kamogelo Sebelebele not selected because of injury.

Olwethu Makhanya (Rangers, Scotland), Ime Okon (Hannover 96, Germany), Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates) and Mbokazi are the four centre-back options.

Pirates' Thalente Mbatha earns a recall following his return to fitness and, along with Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela, Portugal), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City), is one of five midfield options.

The forward selections remain largely unchanged, although there is no place for either of the Pirates strikers Yanela Mbuthuma or Evidence Makgopa.

Bafana host Kenya at Orlando Stadium on Friday, November 13, before the return fixture in Nairobi four days later. Both matches kick off at 18h00 South African time.

Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Samukele Kabini (Molde, Norway), Fawaaz Basadien (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabang Matuludi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Rangers, Scotland), Ime Okon (Hannover 96, Germany), Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire, USA).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela, Portugal), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City).

Forwards: Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Houston Dynamo, USA), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns), Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Puso Dithejane (Chicago Fire, USA), Tashreeq Matthews (Mamelodi Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Belgium), Luther Singh (AEL Limassol, Cyprus), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Ndlovu (Mamelodi Sundowns).